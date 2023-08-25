Emporia State volleyball poised to changing narrative

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - With new head coach Ken Murczek at the helm, there’s a different vibe to the Hornets.

ESU was just 4-25 last season under former longtime head coach Bing Xu who stepped down after 20 years and is the fifth winningest coach in MIAA history.

It’s been a great training camp according to the players and they’re encouraged by the progress in short time as they look for their first winning season since 2014.

This is a group that’s hungry, competitive and not worrying about preseason ranks where the Hornets were selected to finish tenth in the conference. They’re connecting very well and they have a different fire than previous years.

ESU will have 10 returners and several newcomers and they’re ready to serve up a new season.

”We’ve been connecting really well but not only that but just high intensity practices that really change our competitiveness and our drive,” Setter Ainslee Stepp said.

“People are going to be surprised,” Transfer setter Emily Hardee said. “I know previous years we haven’t had the best record but I think we’re the underdogs that are like a force to be reckoned with and we’re going to bring some new things to the game that people haven’t seen before and I’m really excited to show that.”

“I’m just excited. We’re going to end week two and I couldn’t be more thrilled about the group that I have and I think they believe that we can at least move the needle and be more competitive in the MIAA,” Murczek said.

They open the season Sept. 1 against Sioux Falls in the Kansas City Classic.

