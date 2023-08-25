Crews respond to car fire early Friday in central Topeka
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a car fire early Friday in central Topeka.
The blaze was reported at 4:12 a.m. in the alley of the 1300 block of S.W. Buchanan.
Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and an investigator was called to the scene as of around 4:27 a.m.
No injuries were reported.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
