Cornerstone Family Counseling reopens after expansion project

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerstone Family Counseling held a ribbon cutting today in Manhattan.

Cornerstone Family Counseling celebrated its grand re-opening and expansion project. Cornerstone has been providing Mental Health Services to Manhattan and surrounding areas for over 40 years. With the new expansion, leaders said they would be better able to serve the community.

”This extra space gives me hope that I can be actively recruiting more people to our community so this extra space represents so much more mental health for the next 43, doubling the size of our clinic so that encouragement, that hope is really what this represents for me that we can help more and more people in our community get the mental health that they need,” said Michael Welsh, executive director of Cornerstone.

Cornerstone Family Counseling is located at 1408 Poyntz Ave.

