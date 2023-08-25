Cornerstone Family Counseling reopens after expansion project

Cornerstone Family Counseling is located at 1408 Poyntz Ave.
Cornerstone Family Counseling is located at 1408 Poyntz Ave.(wibw)
By Joseph Robben
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Cornerstone Family Counseling held a ribbon cutting today in Manhattan.

Cornerstone Family Counseling celebrated its grand re-opening and expansion project. Cornerstone has been providing Mental Health Services to Manhattan and surrounding areas for over 40 years. With the new expansion, leaders said they would be better able to serve the community.

”This extra space gives me hope that I can be actively recruiting more people to our community so this extra space represents so much more mental health for the next 43, doubling the size of our clinic so that encouragement, that hope is really what this represents for me that we can help more and more people in our community get the mental health that they need,” said Michael Welsh, executive director of Cornerstone.

Cornerstone Family Counseling is located at 1408 Poyntz Ave.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka,...
Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant
Daniel Hesler
Downtown Topeka convenience store robbery lands one in jail a month later
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Rontarus Washington Jr., 27, was arrested as a suspect in a local Robbery.
Suspect arrested in Topeka Robbery

Latest News

The University of Kansas Police Department is warning about phone scams targeting families of...
KU Police Department warns of phone scam targeting families of KU students
Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is offering a new interactive mapping tool will help...
New interactive mapping tool helps locate fields for dove hunting
Eleven Kansas lakes and ponds are under a blue-green algae warning or watch status.
Eleven Kansas lakes and ponds under blue-green algae warning or watch status
Dollar bills will be rewarded to drivers who buckle up during a seat belt awareness campaign...
Bucks rewarded to drivers who buckle up during seat belt awareness campaign