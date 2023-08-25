Commissioners approve request on Hwy 75/46th St. roundabout repair project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Public Works project is one step closer to beginning construction on a busy north Topeka roundabout.

The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a request from Shawnee Co. Public Works during its Thursday, Aug. 24, meeting. The request was for professional design services to start developing their bidding plans on a repair and replacement project for the concrete pavement on the NW 46th St. and Hwy 75 roundabout, between Hwy 75 and NW Oakley Ave.

Construction is expected to start in summer 2024, and officials estimate the work to take three months to complete. One lane will stay open during that time.

Funding for the roundabout pavement project will come from the 2023, 2024, and 2025 Public Works Operating Budgets and the Special Highway Fund.

Commissioners also discussed two resolutions up for debate about banning unlawful camping on county property and requiring pets to be on a leash while on country property, with some exceptions.

