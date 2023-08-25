Central National Bank warns customers of text scam

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Central National Bank sent a message to its customers warning them about a text scam.

Central National Bank said in a message that in the past 24 hours they have been made aware that customers may have received a fraudulent text message from someone posing as Central National Bank.

Central National Bank indicated the link will take you to a page that looks like their online banking login page. Central National Bank urges customers to not provide their credentials. To log into your online banking, use the mobile app, or type the web address into your browser’s address bar rather than clicking a link.

Central National Bank emphasizes a reminder that they will never ask for a two-factor, or multi-factor, authentication code. The code prevents fraudsters from accessing your account if you do accidentally give out your login credentials.

If you have questions about something you have received from Central National Bank, call your local branch or send them a message in the online banking app.

