Bucks rewarded to drivers who buckle up during seat belt awareness campaign

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dollar bills will be rewarded to drivers who buckle up during a seat belt awareness campaign sponsored by Safe Kids Kansas, Kansas Department of Health and Environment, State Farm and the Kansas Department of Transportation.

Safe Kids Kansas officials said thousands of vehicles will travel the Kansas roadways during the Labor Day weekend. Safe Kids Kansas and its sponsors want to encourage families to buckle up and drive safely to protect their most valuable asset, their families.

Safe Kids Kansas officials indicated this year, from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10, a safety belt awareness campaign, “Bucks for Buckles,” will be held in 39 cities across Kansas. Local volunteers will distribute dollar bills to drivers with all occupants buckled up securely in their vehicle. Those riding unrestrained will receive educational materials about the effectiveness of seat belts and child safety seats in saving lives and reducing injuries.

“No one can predict when they will be involved in a motor vehicle crash, yet almost all of us will be involved in an automobile crash in our lifetime. In 2021, 424 people lost their lives on Kansas roadways, and 54 percent were unbuckled,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “The single most effective means of protecting the lives of you and your passengers is wearing seat belts and using appropriate child restraints every time you ride in the vehicle – even short distances.”

Safe Kids Kansas officials noted according to the 2022 KDOT Seat Belt Survey, 87 percent of Kansans surveyed wore seat belts. This compares to the national average of 90 percent based on the most recent NHTSA National Occupant Protection Use Survey in 2021. Kansas ranked 38 in belt use in 2021 among 50 states and the District of Columbia. Seat belts save more than 15,000 lives yearly and are the best defense against drunk, aggressive and distracted drivers.

“Seat belts are the single most effective device you can use to save your life during a vehicle crash,” said Sage. “They also reduce your chances of serious injury by as much as 50 percent. It’s simple, so take your life into your own hands and buckle up.”

Safe Kids Kansas officials noted for more information about safety belts or child safety seat use, call (785) 296-1223 or visit SafeKidsKansas.org, SafeKids.org and Facebook.com/safekidskansas.

