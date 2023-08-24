Wichita homicide suspect arrested following 16-hour standoff in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - More information surrounding the Lawrence man suspected of aiding in the murder of a Wichita man and spurring a 16-hour standoff has been released.

The Lawrence Police Department says that around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, law enforcement officials were notified that a homicide suspect from Wichita had been inside an apartment in the 1400 block of Bristol Terr.

As LPD worked to gather more information, a perimeter was established and details led officials to believe the suspect, Kevin L. Harris, 63, of Lawrence, was still inside.

Police said crisis negotiators were able to speak with those inside the apartment and confirmed that Harris was inside. After Harris made it clear that he would not peacefully surrender, the building was evacuated.

An hours-long standoff ensued until Harris was eventually coerced out of the building around 3:30 p.m. when he peacefully surrendered. Harris was then turned over to the Wichita Police Department.

Harris was wanted in connection to the Monday homicide of Jose Lumreras, 51, of Wichita. Police were called to the 1200 block of N. Broadway St. just after midnight with reports of the murder. Lumreras was found lying on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

On Wednesday, Wichita Police also arrested Monicie Ramirez, 50, of Wichita, in connection with the homicide.

LPD noted that multiple agencies, including the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence-Douglas County Fire and Medical, and Topeka Police Department, assisted with the incident.

Officials indicated that the intense heat did present significant challenges, the incident did not result in any injuries and no medical treatment was required.

As of Thursday, Ramirez remains behind bars in Sedgwick Co. on murder in the first degree and contempt of court with a total bond of $500,100 listed. Harris also remains behind bars in Sedgwick Co. on murder in the first degree with a total bond of $500,000 listed.

