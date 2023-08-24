Wednesday’s Child - Seth

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many children in foster care hope to be adopted before they age out, or turn 18.

That’s the case for our Wednesday’s Child this week. Tonight, Lori Hutchinson introduces us to Seth.

At first glance, this young man might look like an ordinary teen. But take another look and you’ll see a fun and friendly kid.

This is Seth, a 17-year old who considers himself a jokester and likes to make people laugh. He’s an animal lover and is good with them.

Seth’s also good with his hands. He enjoys taking things apart and putting them back together again.

In fact, his favorite hobby is working on small engines – he hopes to have his own engine repair shop someday. Other hobbies include sports: he likes football, plus fishing, music and electronics.

Getting a clear view of the future is never easy, but Seth knows what he’s looking for in a family. He’d like to be adopted by parents who will go fishing with him and do things as a family.

Most of all, he’s hoping for a family who won’t give up on him, and be there for him no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

