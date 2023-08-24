Washburn University welcomes new students at 2023 Convocation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University officially welcomed students to another year of learning Thursday night.

The university held its Convocation Thursday night in Lee Arena. Washburn President JuliAnn Mazachek says it’s the first step toward getting their degree.

“This is the same facility that we hold graduation in, so we like to kick off their educational journey at Washburn right here,” Mazachek explained. “We can tell them ‘You’re getting ready to do and achieve what you set your mind to and to walk across that graduation stage in four years.

Classes started this week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.