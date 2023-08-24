Washburn University welcomes new students at 2023 Convocation

The event encouraged students to learn about resources.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University officially welcomed students to another year of learning Thursday night.

The university held its Convocation Thursday night in Lee Arena. Washburn President JuliAnn Mazachek says it’s the first step toward getting their degree.

“This is the same facility that we hold graduation in, so we like to kick off their educational journey at Washburn right here,” Mazachek explained. “We can tell them ‘You’re getting ready to do and achieve what you set your mind to and to walk across that graduation stage in four years.

Classes started this week.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Kenneth Harold Johnson
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant

Latest News

A Public Works project is one step closer to beginning construction on a busy north Topeka...
Commissioners approve request on Hwy 75/46th St. roundabout repair project
A Public Works project is one step closer to beginning construction on a busy north Topeka...
Commissioners approve request on Hwy 75/46th St. roundabout repair project
13 News at Six
Senior dogs in Topeka fetch grant worth 7,500 bones through national group
Shawnee County commissioners pass resolutions to address growing concerns regarding the...
SNCO commissioners address unhoused concerns in two resolutions