U.S. Department of Education to visit Topeka as part of bus tour

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced he will visit Topeka, Kan., in September as part of his “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar.”

U.S. Department of Education Secretary Cardona will be joined by U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra, FCC Chairperson Jessica Rosenworcel, Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, Under Secretary James Kvaal, and local students, families, and educators.

U.S. Department of Education officials said Secretary Cardona will be in Topeka on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to launch the week-long, multi-state road trip, showcasing how schools and their communities are doubling down on accelerating student learning and raising the bar in education. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will be in attendance on Sept. 5 for the Teacher Diversity event.

“This year’s Back to School Bus Tour will demonstrate how states, districts, schools, and higher education institutions, with strong support and investment from the Biden-Harris Administration, are already working boldly and creatively to Raise the Bar for education in our country – from fostering academic recovery to investing in mental health supports, strengthening and supporting the educator workforce to expanding out-of-school time programs and building new career pathways to efforts to increase college access and affordability,” said U.S. Secretary Cardona in a media release from the U.S. Department of Education. “To serve our nation’s students well for years to come, we need to see pockets of excellence in some places become systems of success in all places. I’m looking forward to lifting up great models in education and highlighting how our country benefits when we work together to invest in our children and young people – the future of our nation.”

According to the U.S. Department of Education officials, Secretary Cardona will start the tour by focusing on pressing issues in education, including growing teacher diversity, access to higher education, online connectivity, and family engagement.

U.S. Department of Education officials said throughout the week, Secretary Cardona, Deputy Secretary Cindy Marten, and Undersecretary James Kvaal will join national, state, and local school leaders to speak with students, parents, and educators for events that celebrate the back-to-school season and underscore the Administration’s commitment to helping students recover from the impacts of the pandemic and continue on the road to success. As part of the “Back to School Bus Tour 2023: Raise the Bar,” Administration officials will highlight academic and mental health programs and efforts to recruit and support educators funded by President Biden’s ARP, which provided historic resources to K-12 schools, colleges, and universities to reopen schools and help students of all ages recover.

U.S. Department of Education officials indicated the bus tour will include stops in Topeka, Kan., Lawrence, Kan., Kansas City, Kan., Kansas City, Mo., St. Louis, Mo., Springfield, Ill., Peoria, Ill., Rockford, Ill., Madison, Wis., Rochester, Minn., Rosemount, Minn. and Saint Paul, Minn.

