Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents have been arrested for distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school among other charges following a search warrant.
Topeka Police Department officials said on Thursday, Aug. 24, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of SW Randolph Ave. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located methamphetamine, firearms, stolen property and drug paraphernalia.
As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:
Randi Reaney
- Distribution of methamphetamines within 1000′ of a school
- Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia within 1000′ of a school
- Aggravated endangering a child
- Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Kamren Brake
- Distribution of methamphetamines within 1000′ of a school
- Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia 1000′ of a school
- Aggravated endangering a child
- Possession of stolen property
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
