Two Topeka residents arrested for distribution of meth following search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents have been arrested for distribution of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school among other charges following a search warrant.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Thursday, Aug. 24, members of the TPD Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 600 block of SW Randolph Ave. related to an ongoing investigation. While conducting the search warrants, officers located methamphetamine, firearms, stolen property and drug paraphernalia.

As a result of the investigation, Randi Reaney, 38, of Topeka, and Kamren Brake, 26, of Topeka, were transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Randi Reaney

Distribution of methamphetamines within 1000′ of a school

Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia within 1000′ of a school

Aggravated endangering a child

Criminal possession of a weapon by a felon

Possession of stolen property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Kamren Brake

Distribution of methamphetamines within 1000′ of a school

Distribute or possess with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia 1000′ of a school

Aggravated endangering a child

Possession of stolen property

Possession of drug paraphernalia

