Topeka Street Dog Coalition battles heat wave

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Street Dog Coalition - Topeka Chapter returned to the Topeka Rescue Mission’s Children’s Palace while battling dangerous heat Thursday, Aug. 24.

As reported by 13 NEWS, the Street Dog Coalition gives care services to pets of those who are homeless or are at risk of being homeless in areas around the country, including Topeka.

Heat indices reached above 110 degrees in Topeka Thursday, but Topeka’s Team Leader Allison Crow was surprised with the turnout. “We have had a lot of people, including one that I know of that came from all the way across town,” Crow said. “So it it has been remarkable how many people have been willing to brave the heat because they care about their pets so much that they they want to make sure that they make their appointment.”

Crow said they took precautions for the heat by allowing the pets and their owners into an air-conditioned vehicle and serving bottles of water.

Crow added that she recommends keeping pets in the air conditioning to keep them safe. She also recommends shortening the coats of long-haired dogs and not walking short-nosed breeds, like pugs and bulldogs, as they are more likely to become overheated. She added that if your dog is having trouble catching their breath or if their tongues turn into a darker color, cool them down in cool, not cold, water and take them to a local veterinarian.

