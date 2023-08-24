Thursday forecast: Another hot day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just 2 more days of extreme heat! Once we get into the weekend, highs will be more in the 80s and 90s with on and off showers/storms. Hopefully everyone will get some rain this weekend because looking ahead into next week, it dries out again.

Taking Action:

As we enter the final stretch of this heat wave, don’t let your guard down on continuing to follow proper safety actions with respect to staying cool, remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Hydrate, adjust outdoor activities to limit the amount of time you are outside, keep your pets in mind. If you don’t have AC, spend some time in a place that does like the library, movie theater, friend’s house, cooling shelters, etc. It’s also important to find somewhere cool at night so your body is able to recover after the intense heat during the day. Uncertainty on specific details still exists with respect to rain over the weekend so keep checking back for updates. As of now Sunday morning looks to be the highest chance for rain to have an impact on outdoor plans but still have the potential for evening plans Friday and Saturday to have rain and possible storms in some spots as well as Saturday morning.

The overall forecast is broken into 3 sections: Extreme heat today and tomorrow, rain chances throughout the weekend with a possible wide range in temperatures, then next week dry with temperatures more comfortable to end August.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 65.....Record highs to end the week in Topeka are 110 and 109 respectively so not likely going to break any records. (WIBW)

Today: While a few clouds can’t be ruled out at times, it’ll generally be sunny. Highs will range from 100°-106°. Winds SW 5-10 mph. Heat indices to range from 105°-115°.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the 70s (some spots may drop in the low 70s especially north of I-70 with upper 70s south of I-70). Winds S/SW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s to 104°. Can’t rule out a few showers/storms developing late in the afternoon but as of now confidence is low on if this would occur. Better chance of rain after sunset. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

IF rain does linger into the day Saturday it would be in the morning but know that some models do have rain lingering at times through the afternoon as well. Highs could range from low 80s especially if there is rain to mid 90s.

The BEST chance for rain is still looking to be Saturday night into Sunday morning with another boundary pushing through. This will lead to 80s if not 70s IF rain lingers longer into the afternoon for all of northeast KS.

The cooler weather sticks around for much of next week with temperatures near normal for this time of year. While some low 90s can’t be ruled out through Thursday in some spots, the higher likelihood of 90s move back into northeast KS by Friday and Saturday as we begin the month of September.

Wind risk with any storms that develop late Friday afternoon but especially Friday night (50-60 mph) (SPC/WIBW)

