SNCO commissioners address unhoused concerns in two resolutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County commissioners pass resolutions to address growing concerns regarding the unhoused population near trails.

Thursday’s county commission meeting saw the passage of two resolutions. The first bans unlawful camping on county property. The second requires pets be leashed on county property with some exceptions.

The Kaw Valley Bicycle Club has been advocating for improved safety along trails following recent incidents involving Topeka’s homeless population, including a dog attack on one of its members earlier this summer.

“The bottom line is this: People are being hurt on the trail the current situation is unsustainable,” says Lynn Cress, vice president of the Kaw Valley Bicycle Club. “And I urge you to work closely with the city to provide protection for trail users who should not have to expect to be attacked while taking a walk or riding their bike.”

Cress says leash requirements are a step in the right direction.

“Passing a leash law that covers Parks and Rec property goes a long way to providing tools for enforcement,” he says. “And we thank you for your efforts.”

However, he and the club think there’s still more work to be done.

They provided a list to recommendations to the the commission, which included items like enhanced trash removal, establishing a point-of-contact for trail-related incidents, and a joint team between the county and city to ensure cohesion in their efforts.

Moreover, he says the system dictating who, between Shawnee County and the City of Topeka, is responsible for the trails and surrounding property is no longer feasible.

“Added to that is the complexity of the government model that manages the trail system,” he says. “For years this has worked well for the community and park users. The county took care of the trails and parks in the city enjoyed the benefits. When this was put in place, it probably made sense and no one anticipated the homeless encampments to spring up.”

Shawnee County says it is coordinating with the City of Topeka to find appropriate solutions.

“We’re working with the city to try to make sure our resolutions dovetail together,” says County Commissioner Bill Riphahn. “Which is a good thing and then hopefully this will give us a little more bite taking care of the problem.”

County Counselor James Crowl says these resolutions aren’t a cure-all but it’s a place to start.

“This is a beginning, may not be the end,” he says. “We may have to come back and add requirements, change requirements as we find in practice what is necessary.”

Exceptions to the leash law include service animals, programs were off-leash pets are specifically permitted and dog parks.

