Shawnee County Courthouse threat deemed non-credible

A Shawnee County Courthouse threat was deemed non-credible and officials are taking precautions...
A Shawnee County Courthouse threat was deemed non-credible and officials are taking precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.(WIBW/Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Shawnee County Courthouse threat was deemed non-credible and officials are taking precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.

Shawnee County Emergency Management officials said the alert email and text said the following message:

“The District Court and Shawnee County have received a non-credible threat to the Courthouse. As a part of our See Something Say Something program, please report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to your supervisor. Thank you.”

Shawnee County Emergency Management officials said the phone call came in around 11:16 a.m.

Based on the call itself, Shawnee County Emergency Management officials indicated they were immediately able to deem the threat non-credible, and because of this, they did not evacuate the building.

Shawnee County Emergency Management officials said they are still following safety steps, such as informing everyone and reminding them that if they see something, say something.

Shawnee County Emergency Management officials noted they also will bring search dogs through the building to double-check as a precaution.

