Senior dogs in Topeka fetch grant worth 7,500 bones through national group

Orvis is a senior dog at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Orvis is a senior dog at Helping Hands Humane Society.(HHHS)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in the Capital City have something to wag their tails over as Helping Hands Humane Society has been awarded a grant of 7,500 bones.

Helping Hands Humane Society announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that the Grey Muzzle Organization has awarded senior dogs in the Capital City a $7,500 grant. The shelter was among 90 animal welfare groups chosen from 370 applicants to help local senior dogs.

According to HHHS, a total of $848,000 was awarded to help save or improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 7-year-old Great Dane Orvis the veterinary care they need so they’ll be happy and healthy for their new families,” said Grace Clinton, Director of Philanthropy at Helping Hands Humane Society. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the last 15 years, HHHS said the Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $4.6 million to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Helping Hands Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Topeka, Kansas area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Helping Hands Humane Society.”

Helping Hands has not yet announced how it will use its funds.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Kenneth Harold Johnson
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm

Latest News

Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Wichita homicide suspect arrested following 16-hour standoff in Lawrence
2 more hot days
Lewis-Toyota covered the cost of new uniforms for seventh graders in Topeka Public Schools’...
Lewis-Toyota helps Topeka students get dressed for success
Wednesday’s Child - Seth