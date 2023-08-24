Senior dogs in Topeka fetch grant worth 7,500 bones through national group

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senior dogs in the Capital City have something to wag their tails over as Helping Hands Humane Society has been awarded a grant of 7,500 bones.

Helping Hands Humane Society announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that the Grey Muzzle Organization has awarded senior dogs in the Capital City a $7,500 grant. The shelter was among 90 animal welfare groups chosen from 370 applicants to help local senior dogs.

According to HHHS, a total of $848,000 was awarded to help save or improve the lives of at-risk senior dogs.

“This grant will help us give senior dogs like 7-year-old Great Dane Orvis the veterinary care they need so they’ll be happy and healthy for their new families,” said Grace Clinton, Director of Philanthropy at Helping Hands Humane Society. “No one is more grateful or loving than an old dog, and we’re looking forward to helping more senior dogs get the second chance they all deserve.”

Over the last 15 years, HHHS said the Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $4.6 million to support its vision of “a world where no old dog dies alone and afraid.”

“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Helping Hands Humane Society make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs in the Topeka, Kansas area are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Helping Hands Humane Society.”

Helping Hands has not yet announced how it will use its funds.

