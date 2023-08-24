Scaled-back Slash and Bash film festival returns to Topeka

Slash and Bash horror and sci-fi film festival will take place from Saturday, Aug. 26 at Spawn Inn on S. Kansas Ave.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Horror and sci-fi movie lovers are in for a treat again this year with the annual Slash and Bash film festival.

Organizer Keith Van Sickle, who’s known as “Keith the Critic,” visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about this year’s event.

Keith said the Hollywood writers and actors strike meant he had to scale back plans this year, but they still have a full day in store. The festival will show five films, with a costume contest set for 2:30 p.m. that day and a panel discussion.

Slash and Bash will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. It will be held at a new venue this year - Spawn Inn, 733 S. Kansas Ave. Admission is free.

