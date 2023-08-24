Roundtable discussion talks about legislation impacting financial institutions

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A roundtable discussion hosted by Congressman Jake LaTurner (KS-02) talked about legislation expected to impact financial institutions with several Kansas credit unions.

Congressman LaTurner worked with Envista Credit Union to host the roundtable discussion at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Envista Mortgage Event Center located at 3620 SW Wanamaker Rd. in Topeka, Kan. The following financial institutions participated in the discussion:

Rep. Jake LaTurner’s Office said the group discussed legislation impacting financial institutions and answered questions from credit union leadership and employees.

Congressman LaTurner says this is the best way he can help these employees and their members, by hosting an event where he can listen to the experts.

”Credit Unions are important in our state and they are facing a lot of obstacles from the federal government with new regulations that are making it more onerous on them and in turn making it harder for Kansans to access capital,” said Congressman LaTurner.

Some legislation the credit unions believe would impact their business include some proposed measures by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and regulations on interchange income. President and CEO of Envista Credit Union, Ronald Smeltzer, indicated all of these measures will likely restrict their ability to provide quality service to their membership.

“All of these things we believe could restrict our ability to provide the kinds of services, kinds of quality of services that we always look to provide to our membership,” said Smeltzer.

