Riley Co. property owners may see relief while budget still to exceed revenue-neutral

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - While the 2024 Riley Co. budget is still expected to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, property taxes have been offset by additional revenue expected.

Officials in Riley County announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that County Commissioners approved an adjustment to the proposed 2024 budget during their morning meeting. The adjustment will lower the proposed mill levy from 41.312 to 39.956.

Commissioners noted that the change was made because of an expected increase in revenue from interest on the county’s cash balances and investments. The increase will result in a reduction of $1.07 million needed in ad valorem taxes for the year.

“Originally, $925,000 was projected, and this is the number that was used in the budget document,” explained Budget and Finance Officer Brittany Phillips. “However, with cash balances being relatively high, we are projecting increased revenue from interest at approximately 3.5%. The updated projection puts us around $2,000,000 in investment interest income for 2024. It’s important to note this amount still represents a conservative estimate.”

Officials indicated that the adjustment was made ahead of the Aug. 28 public hearing for the budget as part of the declaration to exceed the revenue-neutral rate. The new levy of 39.956 still represents an increase exceeding the revenue-neutral rate compared to 2023, so the hearing will take place as planned.

“The overall budget and tax rates can be reduced after the declaration is made to exceed the revenue neutral rate, but they cannot be increased,” clarified Phillips.

County officials said the RNR public hearing has been set for 9:15 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, in the County Commission Chambers. Meanwhile, the 2024 budget is required to be adopted by Oct. 1.

Ad valorem tax revenues for years past are as follows:

Riley County Taxes Levied 2022 2023 2024 (Projected) Dollar Amount $28,585,704 $30,426,513 $31,676,715 Mill Levy Rate 42.277 42.214 39.956

