Report: No. 1 recruit planning to visit Kansas in first wave of visits

Kansas is among the suitors set to get an official visit from Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in...
Kansas is among the suitors set to get an official visit from Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024.(WABI)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The No. 1 player in the Class of 2024′s itinerary includes a trip to KU this fall.

After reclassifying earlier this month, Cooper Flagg, the 6-foot-8 power forward who plays for Montverde (Fla.) Academy is planning three official visits later this year. Flagg will reportedly visit Duke, UConn, and Kansas “this fall,” his mother told 24/7 Sports on Wednesday.

Flagg, a native of Newport, Maine, dominated the AAU circuit this summer, earning MVP honors at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp in Orlando in June. Following that performance, Flagg averaged 25.4 points, 13 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 6.9 blocks playing for Maine United’s 16U squad at the Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Atlanta.

By reclassifying on Aug. 11, Flagg set himself up to become the No. 1 overall selection in the 2025 NBA Draft. He’ll turn 18 years old (the required age for draft eligibility) in December of his freshman year in college.

The announcement of a potential visit to Lawrence puts the Jayhawks on the short list of suitors for another prized big man.

On Aug. 12, the Jayhawks received a commitment from another star big man in the Class of 2024 when five-star big man Flory Bidunga committed.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Kenneth Harold Johnson
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

Latest News

FILE: Kansas players dance during Late Night in the Phog, the school's annual NCAA college...
KU announces Flo Rida will perform at 39th edition of Late Night in the Phog
Campbell's Chunky released a behind-the-scenes picture of a commercial shoot. Kansas City...
Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce battles sibling rivalry in new TV ad
Patrick Mahomes visits with soldiers from Fort Riley on Aug. 17, 2023.
Fort Riley soldiers honored by Kansas City Chiefs during summer training camp
Holton football (2023)
KPZ Preview: Holton