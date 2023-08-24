Organizers aim for unity with Topeka event marking 60 years since March on Washington

Topeka's March on Washington 60th Anniversary Celebration and Recognition will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - August 28 marks 60 years since the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

The event drew an estimated 250,000 people to the nation’s capital, demonstrating for civil rights. It’s also where Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech.

Michael Bell is helping organize an event in Topeka to commemorate the march. He visited with Eye on NE Kansas about the celebration and the reasons the March on Washington anniversary should be recognized.

Bell said the 1963 march was a pivotal point in the civil rights movement. He said it also showed how Rev. King was able to deliver a message that unified people of all races and backgrounds.

Bell said his hope is that Topekans come away from Monday’s celebration motivated to unite and work toward what could be. He said any step forward is progress.

The March on Washington 60th Anniversary Celebration and Recognition will take place from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 2801 SE Indiana. The keynote address is from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Kevin Willmott, a Junction City native and professor at KU.

