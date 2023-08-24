New plan details how leaders will use $451 million to make broadband accessible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new 5-year action plan has been released which details how state leaders plan to use $451 million to make broadband easily accessible for all Kansans.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that the Kansas Office of Broadband Development has submitted a comprehensive Broadband Equity Access and Development 5-Year Action Plan to the National Telecommunications and Information Administration.

Gov. Kelly noted that the required action plan details how state leaders plan to universally connect Kansans and the planned use of the $451 million NTIA has earmarked for the Sunflower State.

Kelly also said the plan underscores her commitment to access to reliable and affordable high-speed internet and the skills needed to thrive in a digitally driven society.

“Access to reliable high-speed internet is no longer a luxury -- it’s a necessity for education, health care, economic growth, and overall quality of life,” Kelly said. “This plan moves us toward achieving universal broadband availability in Kansas, ensuring everyone from business owners to students can succeed in today’s digital age.”

According to the Governor, submission of the FYAP is a critical step in securing federal funds for the state’s broadband initiatives. The plan outlines the path to how high-speed internet will be made available in Kansas, with a focus on unserved and underserved areas.

Kelly noted that the BEAD FYAP includes a comprehensive strategy to include the KOBD vision to provide universal access to quality broadband, as well as specific goals and objectives aimed at coverage, adoption rates and economic growth. The plan identifies existing programs and assets to reduce overlap and leverage resources.

“The BEAD FYAP outlines a strategic approach to leverage existing programs, partnerships, and resources toward the goal of universal broadband access,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “By combining public and private efforts, we can maximize the impact of our investments and create a robust broadband infrastructure that supports economic growth and innovation for decades to come.”

Kelly indicated that the plan identifies challenges like supply chain constraints, labor shortages, digital skill gaps and how to overcome them. Presenting a projected timeline, costs and strategies to close gaps in service and ways to ensure fair access, she said the FYAP aligns with state agencies and partners.

“Our team has worked tirelessly to draft a comprehensive plan that aligns with the NTIA’s guidelines while addressing our state’s unique challenges and opportunities,” KOBD Director Jade Piros de Carvalho said. “This plan is a roadmap to providing high-speed connectivity to areas that have historically been left behind and bringing affordable broadband access to every corner of Kansas.”

The Governor said the plan aligns with NTIA guidelines, its inclusive approach and its strategies to address challenges which reflect on the state’s commitment to empowering residents with connectivity.

For more information about the 5-year plan, click HERE.

