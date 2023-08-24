Museum of Art + Light announces first creative director, collections manager

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L) in Manhattan, Kan., announced its first creative director and collections manager.

MoA+L officials said Sydney Bouhaniche and Lisa C. Highsmith will become the museum’s Creative Director of Immersive Exhibitions and Collections Manager and Registrar, respectively.

“Sydney and Lisa were both chosen for their expertise in the museum sector’s technology and collections management spaces. Their combined expertise is well aligned with our mission to bridge 21st century technology with the power of the visual and performing arts to—inspire human emotion, create meaningful connections, encourage artistic exploration, spark innovation, and enhance the quality of life— as we build toward success,” said Erin Dragotto, Vice President of Development and Operations. “We are delighted to welcome Lisa and Sydney to our museum, where they will be able to apply their passion for experiential technology design and collections interpretation in the coming years.”

According to MoA+L officials, Sydney, previously a Lighting and Projection Mapping Designer will lead the Immersive Exhibitions Division within the Exhibit Department and will be responsible for implementing its digital experiences for the museum’s 20,000 ft2 gallery dedicated to immersive experiences. Highsmith, in addition to her position as doctoral candidate in the Department of History at Kansas State University, will oversee and prepare MoA+L’s permanent collection for exhibition and educational programming. As part of the museum’s leadership team, they will apply their knowledge and skills to establishing this new entity.

“Bringing art to life through technology has been my life’s work. Watching people experience art through this lens only enhances their connection to creativity,” Bouhaniche said. “Visitors and residents of Manhattan, Kansas and beyond will have access to an exciting permanent and digital collection which will work in tandem to engage visitors in electrifying ways,” Highsmith said. “We are excited to join the Museum of Art + Light at inception as we apply all that technology and interpretation of collections can do to welcome all people to explore the world of art together.”

