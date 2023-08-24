Local art to grace LMH Health halls as Healing Arts Collaborative returns

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-awaited program will restart at LMH Health’s Main and West campuses as patients see the return of works from local artists hung on facility walls.

LMH Health announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that art and health will once again unite on its Main and West Campuses with the return of the Healing Arts Collaborative gallery exhibitions. The program has been made possible through a collaboration with the Lawrence Arts Center and emphasizes healing, wellness and engagement.

According to hospital officials, the program helps patients get the opportunity to imagine, meditate and escape from the reality of being in a hospital as art is placed throughout its facilities.

LMH noted that the program’s continuation has been made possible through a grant to the LMH Health Foundation from the Kansas Creative Arts Commission. The grant allowed the organizations to come together and restart the project at no cost to the system.

“I am very excited to have art hanging in the hospital again,” said LMH Health community outreach and engagement supervisor Allison Koonce, who wrote the successful grant on behalf of the LMH Health Foundation. “It will brighten many days at LMH Health and be beneficial for just about everyone.”

Officials indicated that the Arts Center will choose and work with local artists who create artwork for the exhibitions, which will rotate four times each year. The team will display work that engages, calms and provides patients the chance to learn and explore. Spaces will be identified and provided by LMH and will be most visible to the public.

According to hospital staff, many have eagerly awaited the program’s return since it went on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is set to benefit more than 308,000 patients and healthcare providers. This does not include family members, visitors or community partners who visit the facilities on a daily basis and will have access to the works.

Darren Moore, digital content and brand manager, has been a part of the artwork in the health system since the beginning. When the West Campus was built, LMH said Moore worked with the Arts Center to cultivate a collection of art for the new building. The partnership began the initiative. After the pandemic, Moore worked to help restore the collaboration.

“Art can be a great outlook for people suffering from behavior and mental health challenges to express themselves and escape from reality,” Moore said. “Since it is such a right-brain activity, it can also help people recover after a stroke by building communication and motor skills.”

Upcoming installation times are as follows:

August 2023: First exhibition installed

January 2024: Second exhibition installed

March 2024: Third exhibition installed

June 2024: Fourth exhibition installed

LMH noted that the final installation will be a juried exhibit for those who have used art in their healing process. Along with their work, participants will share stories about how they benefited from art through their healthcare journey. The exhibit is open to all local artists 18 and older.

For more information about the healing power of art in hospital settings, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.