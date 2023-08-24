Lewis-Toyota helps Topeka students get dressed for success

Lewis-Toyota covered the cost of new uniforms for seventh graders in Topeka Public Schools'...
Lewis-Toyota covered the cost of new uniforms for seventh graders in Topeka Public Schools’ College Prep Academy.(Topeka Public Schools)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business helped a group of seventh graders get dressed for success.

Lewis-Toyota covered the cost of new uniforms for seventh graders in Topeka Public Schools’ College Prep Academy. USD 501 says College Prep students take part in tie-tying and professional dress workshops throughout the year.

The students were fitted for their new clothes Wednesday morning at JC Penney with help from district leaders and the team from Lewis-Toyota.

