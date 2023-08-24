KU announces Flo Rida will perform at 39th edition of Late Night in the Phog

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The college basketball season will be here before fans know it. On Thursday, the University of Kansas released details surrounding this fall’s edition of Late Night in the Phog, the annual preseason event debuting the men’s and women’s basketball programs for KU.

This year’s event will be held Friday, Oct. 6, at 6:30 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse. Headlining the musical festivities will be four-time Grammy nominee Flo Rida.

Flo Rida has more than 80 million sold combined albums and singles.

Late Night in the Phog will include scrimmages for head men’s basketball coach Bill Self team, which is expected to be ranked in the top five of polls entering the season. The women’s basketball team, who were the 2023 WNIT Champions, will also be featured in a scrimmage and other activities.

Each team will participate in multiple skits and activities introducing the Jayhawk faithful to their new rosters.

KU said Late Night will continue to be a free event for fans. However, like in 2022, tickets will need to be claimed online in advance. The University announced that all seating outside of the student section will be reserved and Williams Education Fund members will have preferred access to a limited number of reserved seats. All other inventory of tickets will be made accessible to the public after.

Students will also have to claim a ticket online with Sports Combo pass holders having first access for the first three days before general students have a chance to claim remaining tickets.

Students will have two options during the claim process.

Option 1: Sit in the normal general admission student section and receive access to the court for the Flo Rida concert.

Option 2: Sit in the normal general admission student section.

Option 1 will be limited and claimed on a first-come, first-served basis. Student gates will open at 5:15 p.m. General public gates will open at 5:30 p.m. for the event. The below details the timeline for event communications regarding claiming tickets for Late Night.

As a continuation from last year, fans can also expect to see a new look stage which will feature team introductions and the concert, fan interactive activities, appearances by a DJ and live hosts, routines from KU’s spirit squads and pep bands, video features and more.

Fans are once again encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which Kansas Athletics will donate to Just Food of Douglas County. Non-perishable food and monetary donations supporting Just Food will be accepted throughout the day.

Free parking will be available in Lot 90, east and south of Allen Fieldhouse across Naismith Drive, beginning at 2 p.m.

Kansas Athletics will also host Phog Fest on the front lawn of Allen Fieldhouse before Late Night, with activities starting at 2:30 p.m. It will have activities for all fans to enjoy leading up to Late Night, including the Hawk Zone with inflatable games, music and much more. Phog Fest will also include food trucks, giveaways from a variety of sponsors, interactive displays and more.

