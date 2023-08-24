KPZ Preview: Holton

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The 3A state runner-up is not letting a big graduating senior class get in the way of what they want to accomplish this season.

The Wildcats were a dominate force in every facet last season, finishing at 11-2 and falling to powerhouse Andale in the state championship. One big thing is they lost 100 percent of their production from last season with the likes of Garyson Booth, Matthew Lierz, Jace Boswell and others.

Head coach Brooks Barta enters year 28 with the Wildcats and he likes this group, especially the offensive line which will help carry them. He says they might start slow but that will quickly change.

The players and Barta say this is a very motivated group and thankful for the previous senior classes leadership and they’re excited to get back too it.

”We have the potential to be great and we all believe that so we’re going to push ourselves to be great in practice so we’ll be great on gameday,” Senior quarterback/cornerback Eli Hallauer said

“He’s told us a lot of people are counting us out and people think it’s a rebuilding year and I think we have some real potential here and I think if our boys work hard and he’s told us that if we push ourselves, we have a real good shot this year,” Senior Running back/Outside Linebacker Abbott Hundley said.

“Well I think that’s what’s really fun about this group is they understand it’s going to be a process and what we do every day and consistency is going to make us a better football team but it’s going to take time,” Barta said. We’ll be pretty similar. We’ll look for the strength in our backs and the strength in our offensive line and do the best we can with our offense and I think they’re fitting together really nicely defensively.”

Holton opens the season the road against the defending 2A state champs, Nemaha Central.

