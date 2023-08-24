KHP master trooper promoted to lieutenant in north-central Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol Master Trooper has been promoted to Lieutenant in Troop C, north-central Kansas.

KHP officials said in a press release that Colonel Erik Smith, Superintendent of the KHP, announced that Master Trooper Wilmer Baquero Jr. has been promoted to Lieutenant and will serve the Troop C, Zone D area in north-central Kansas.

According to KHP officials, Baquero joined the Patrol in 2004 as a member of Class #41. His first duty station was Geary County in Troop C. Baquero worked as a Trooper in the Junction City area and was promoted to Master Trooper in 2010. He served as the Troop C Criminal Investigator for one year and continued to serve as a Master Trooper in Troop C until his recent promotion.

KHP officials indicated Baquero received a Commander’s Commendation in 2008 and the Geary County Crime Stoppers Trooper of the Year Award in 2016 during his time with the Kansas Highway Patrol.

KHP officials said Baquero is from Los Angeles, Calif. He attended Franklin High School and graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, Calif. He obtained his associate degree in general studies from Barton Community College. He continued his education at Central Christian College where he received his Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice.

In addition to his career with the Patrol, KHP officials indicated Baquero served in the U.S. Army from 1994 to 2004, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. His military service included a deployment to Iraq in 2003. Baquero continued to serve in the Kansas National Guard until 2005.

KHP officials said family is Baquero’s passion. He has a large extended family from Mexico, California, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Puerto Rico and he enjoys spending time with them.

