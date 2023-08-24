Kansas Health Institute hosts panel on child welfare legislation

Kansas Health Institute hosted a panel discussion on child welfare legislation.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Health Institute hosted a panel discussion on child welfare legislation.

Kansas Health Institute officials said the 2023 Kansas legislative session included a focus on the welfare of children in Kansas. Legislators considered a number of bills addressing a wide variety of topics, including foster care, adoption and other measures to protect Kansas youth.

According to officials with the Kansas Health Institute, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the panel discussion, “Protecting Kansas Children - A closer look at the legislation,” included the following state agency leaders, advocates and lawmakers:

Kansas Health Institute officials said Linda Sheppard, KHI Senior Analyst and Strategy Team Leader, facilitated the panel discussion as they communicated about the legislation that was passed and considered during the 2023 session and addressed issues that may be discussed in the interim and 2024 sessions. Valentina Blanchard, KHI Analyst, facilitated a panel of representatives of child welfare advocacy organizations across Kansas.

Sheppard spoke about youth who struggle to find stable placements in the Kansas foster care system.

“We have some youth that come into our system, older youth, with really high needs,” said Sheppard. “Those are the youth that we are challenged sometimes to find stable placements for, so therapeutic foster care is a great approach to allow us really to wrap resources and supports around foster families to take on those high needs.”

Secretary Howard discussed the goal is to improve the outcomes of children in the Kansas foster care system.

“The goal is to improve the outcomes,” said Secretary Howard. “Potentially to reduce the number of children who are in Kansas foster care system, to make sure that the ones that are in there are receiving the services and the care that they needed.”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search

Latest News

The project will implement a multi-level career pathway, which serves as a tool and...
K-State helps lead statewide project to rebuild early child care workforce
K-State helps lead statewide project to rebuild early child care workforce
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm
Washburn students discover Topeka offerings during 8th annual ‘Market Daze’