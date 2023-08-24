K-State helps lead statewide project to rebuild early child care workforce

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is helping lead a statewide project to rebuild the early childcare workforce.

At a time when the number of early childhood care and education professionals does not meet demand, Kansas State University researchers and professional staff are working to rebuild the state’s workforce.

The Kansas Department for Children and Families has awarded more than $5 million in initial funding for a collaborative project involving K-State. The project will implement a multi-level career pathway, which serves as a tool and aspirational plan to guide current and interested members of the early childhood workforce to advancement opportunities.

The career pathway is a primary component of the workforce development goal of the state’s All In For Kansas Kids strategic plan. The plan was developed with funding through the Preschool Development Grant to Kansas to the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund. Bronwyn Fees, K-State professor of applied human sciences, serves as the principal investigator for Kansas Child Care Training Opportunities, or KCCTO, which is the organization that received the funding. KCCTO is a K-State-sponsored project that provides professional development and technical assistance to early childhood professionals across Kansas.

“It’s important to recognize that we’re focusing on developing the workforce, when parents have the opportunity and the need for taking their children to child care, early care, and education they want of course have to provide the best environment that they can for their children.” said Fees, who also serves as associate dean for academic and faculty affairs in K-State’s College of Health and Human Sciences.

The multiphase, multiyear plan coordinates with partner agencies, organizations, associations, and secondary and post-secondary institutions to implement the competency-based career pathway. The project’s first phase included assembling a steering committee representing a breadth and depth of expertise in early childhood care and education systems to develop an implementation plan for the career pathway.

“This project focuses on supporting that workforce and providing a clearly, articulated pathway for professional development recognizing not only the education that the individuals have but also recognizing their years of experience It is inclusive of both credit-bearing opportunities such as you would find at a community colleges, universities, institutions of higher education as well as those opportunities that are non-credit bearing,” said Fees.

The project’s second phase is underway and includes gathering industry and partner feedback, launching an awareness campaign, conducting a comprehensive workforce survey, developing a coaching/mentoring system, and engaging our secondary and post-secondary institutions in partnership with the non-credit-bearing professional development partners across the state.

The lack of available childcare spaces is a national issue that is affecting Kansas families, businesses, and local economies. According to Child Care Aware of Kansas, Kansas has lost 1,952 childcare openings since 2021. Additionally, available openings only meet demand 42% of the time. One of the primary barriers to filling these openings, however, is the lack of educators.

“It has evolved from face-to-face training to many of our training are online but we continue to offer face-to-face in a diverse portfolio of opportunities for professional development for child care professionals across the state so this workforce development career pathway opportunity is very well aligned with the work we are currently doing,” said Fees.

Kansas is developing an early childhood care and education registry system. The career pathway implementation plan will be coordinated with the development of a registry. Once live, it will allow early childhood care and education professionals to track the professional development courses, and college credits earned and identify where they are and opportunities to advance on the career pathway.

“Talking to the workforce is fundamental to the success of this whole project because we need to understand from our workforce what it is that they need in order to be able to be successful that is the foundation of all of this work and what we hear from the workforce is that they need training, and coaching, and mentoring and we’ve heard that loudly and clearly,” said Fees.

The grant project aligns with the K-State 105 initiative, the university’s answer to the call for a comprehensive economic growth and advancement solution for Kansas. The initiative leverages the statewide K-State Research and Extension network to deliver the full breadth of the university’s collective knowledge and solution-driven innovation to every Kansan where they live and work.

