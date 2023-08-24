Jayhawk Theatre goes country with concert by Ian Flanigan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The historic Jayhawk Theatre is going country with its next act.

They’re bringing Ian Flanigan to their downtown Topeka stage.

Jeff Carson visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the details. He said Flanigan has a great sound that carried him to a third-place finish on Season 19 of “The Voice” in 2020.

Carson said artists appreciate the unique setting of performing at the Jayhawk Theatre as it prepares to undergo renovations. The state awarded the theatre a $5 million grant earlier this year, which means the first major phase of renovations will get underway soon. Watch the interview to hear more about the status of the renovation plans.

Ian Flanigan will be in concert at Saturday, Sept. 23 at the Jayhawk Theatre, 720 SW Jackson St. Doors open at 6 p.m. with a 7 p.m. show time. Get tickets at JayhawkTheatre.org.

