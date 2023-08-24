Harvesters food distribution to start early due to extreme temperatures

First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting the Harvesters food distribution, which will...
First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting the Harvesters food distribution, which will start 90 minutes early due to extreme temperatures.(Phil Anderson)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting the Harvesters food distribution, which will start 90 minutes early due to extreme temperatures.

First Presbyterian Church of Topeka officials said they will begin their Harvester’s Food Distribution at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 in the north parking lot of the church at 8th and Harrison in downtown Topeka.

Due to the extremely high temperatures forecasted, First Presbyterian Church of Topeka noted the distribution will start 90 minutes earlier than normal in consideration of the food recipients and volunteers.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Kenneth Harold Johnson
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

Latest News

Crews responded to a report of an attic fire late Thursday morning in Topeka’s Oakland...
Crews respond to report of attic fire in Topeka’s Oakland area
Crews responded to a report of an attic fire late Thursday morning at 2416 N.E. Grant in...
Crews respond to report of attic fire in Topeka’s Oakland area
FILE
Boil water advisory issued for Osage Co. rescinded by KDHE
Patrick Mahomes visits with soldiers from Fort Riley on Aug. 17, 2023.
Fort Riley soldiers honored by Kansas City Chiefs during summer training camp