Harvesters food distribution to start early due to extreme temperatures

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - First Presbyterian Church of Topeka is hosting the Harvesters food distribution, which will start 90 minutes early due to extreme temperatures.

First Presbyterian Church of Topeka officials said they will begin their Harvester’s Food Distribution at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 in the north parking lot of the church at 8th and Harrison in downtown Topeka.

Due to the extremely high temperatures forecasted, First Presbyterian Church of Topeka noted the distribution will start 90 minutes earlier than normal in consideration of the food recipients and volunteers.

