Fort Riley soldiers honored by Kansas City Chiefs during summer training camp

FORT RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division were recently honored by the Kansas City Chiefs during the team’s summer training camp.

Officials with Fort Riley say that on Thursday, Aug. 17, soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division were invited by the Kansas City Chiefs to participate in the team’s final day of training camp in St. Joseph. The team also honored Military Appreciation Day.

Leaders noted that five non-commissioned officers were chosen to attend the training camp where they were allowed to watch the Chiefs practice and then meet with them. Players like Patrick Mahomes took time to visit with the soldiers.

Each year, Fort Riley officials said the Chiefs set aside a day where players and organization employees pay homage to local veterans and service members.

“It’s a great opportunity to participate in an event that honors Soldiers, and the high-performing non-commissioned officers of 1ID,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Clarence Raby, the 1ID Command Sgt. Maj. “Fort Riley is right down the road from Kansas City, and only two hours away driving distance. These opportunities are great because they allow the division to connect with organizations that are right in our own backyard.”

The 1st Infantry Division said it continues to build its professional relationship with the Chiefs both at the team’s home and on Fort Riley. Chiefs staff visited the military base several times to share experiences like gameday activities, tours and flyovers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

