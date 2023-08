TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Dwight D. Eisenhower State Office Building has been evacuated following a fire alarm.

The Topeka Fire Department is on scene.

As of 7:40 p.m., the Topeka Fire Department has given an all-clear for the building.

Details on what caused the alarm are not yet known.

