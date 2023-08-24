Downtown Topeka convenience store robbery lands one in jail a month later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A month-long investigation into a downtown convenience store robbery has culminated in the arrest of a 21-year-old Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on July 11, law enforcement officials were called to Bwell Market at 600 SE Quincy St. with reports of a robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they received descriptions of the suspect, however, they were unable to identify or find him at the time.

As the investigation progressed, TPD said it was able to identify the suspect as Daniel V. Hesler, 21, of Topeka.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, TPD said Hesler was found near 29th and SW Gage Blvd. where he was taken into custody and later arrested.

Hesler was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery. No bond or court appearance information has been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.