Downtown Topeka convenience store robbery lands one in jail a month later

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A month-long investigation into a downtown convenience store robbery has culminated in the arrest of a 21-year-old Topeka man.

The Topeka Police Department says that around 10:30 p.m. on July 11, law enforcement officials were called to Bwell Market at 600 SE Quincy St. with reports of a robbery.

When first responders arrived, they said they received descriptions of the suspect, however, they were unable to identify or find him at the time.

As the investigation progressed, TPD said it was able to identify the suspect as Daniel V. Hesler, 21, of Topeka.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24, TPD said Hesler was found near 29th and SW Gage Blvd. where he was taken into custody and later arrested.

Hesler was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated robbery. No bond or court appearance information has been released yet.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Kenneth Harold Johnson
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm

Latest News

FILE
100+ students set to become elementary teachers as K-State pilot program ends
Orvis is a senior dog at Helping Hands Humane Society.
Senior dogs in Topeka fetch grant worth 7,500 bones through national group
Lawrence Police Department - FILE
Wichita homicide suspect arrested following 16-hour standoff in Lawrence
2 more hot days