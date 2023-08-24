Crews respond to report of attic fire in Topeka’s Oakland area

Crews responded to a report of an attic fire late Thursday morning in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at a one-story residence at 2416 N.E. Grant.

Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a wire shorted out in the attic and burned some insulation.

A smoke detector inside the residence alerted occupants of the incident.

No major damage was reported and the home’s occupants were able to return to their residence.

