Crews respond to report of attic fire in Topeka’s Oakland area

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a report of an attic fire late Thursday morning in Topeka’s Oakland neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday at a one-story residence at 2416 N.E. Grant.

Topeka Fire officials told 13 NEWS at the scene that a wire shorted out in the attic and burned some insulation.

A smoke detector inside the residence alerted occupants of the incident.

No major damage was reported and the home’s occupants were able to return to their residence.

