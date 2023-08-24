Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners adds two professionals to team

Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners officials said Jennifer Goetz (left) and Shelby...
Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners officials said Jennifer Goetz (left) and Shelby Revelle (right) have joined the team.(Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners has added two distinguished professionals to their team.

Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners officials said Jennifer Goetz and Shelby Revelle have joined the team.

According to Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners officials said Goetz is a seasoned expert in graphic design, campaign management, marketing and communications. She brings a dynamic skill set that enriches the capabilities of Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners. An alum of the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in graphic design, Goetz’s educational journey laid the foundation for her creative expertise. Her pursuit of growth led her to earn an MBA from Baker University in 2013, where she graduated as the representative of her class cohort.

Officials with Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners indicated from her role as the former Assistant State Treasurer of Kansas, Goetz brings valuable strategic leadership skills, campaign management expertise and an understanding of government operations. Her contributions to organizations such as the Human Relations Commission, TPAC, and the YWCA Governance Committee underscore her commitment to community enrichment.

According to Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners officials, Revelle is an accomplished marketing professional. She adds a wealth of experience in business management and community engagement to the Compass Marketing team. Revelle earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from Baker University, showing a strong academic foundation. Her professional journey began in the nonprofit sector with impactful roles at the United Way of Greater Topeka and Friends of the Topeka Zoo. Revelle has significantly contributed to the success of events and programs in Topeka, creating positive opportunities for the community’s growth.

In addition to her nonprofit work, Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners officials indicated Revelle’s entrepreneurial spirit led her to establish Boutique Shel, an online clothing boutique that offers affordable, stylish and quality clothing. Her dedication to empowering women and fostering connections is evident in the vibrant community she has built around her business.

“At Compass, we value bravery, work ethic, communication, fun, and adventure. Jennifer and Shelby embody these values, and their expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our clients’ successes,” said Tara Dimick, partner with Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners.

Compass Marketing & Advertising Partners officials noted they are committed to helping businesses on their marketing journey from developing their core values, strategic plan and communication tactics to designing content and visuals that tell their story to delivering their message through traditional media and online tactics, as well as offering unique and targeted communications.

