Boil water advisory issued for Osage Co. rescinded by KDHE

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers of Osage Co. Rural Water District 8 may resume normal use of their tap water after a boil water advisory was rescinded.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Osage Co. Rural Water District 8 public water supply system.

The advisory had been issued on Tuesday following a loss in pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in bacterial contamination.

KDHE noted that lab testing samples collected from the water district found no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have since been resolved.

