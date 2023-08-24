Boil water advisory issued for Osage Co. rescinded by KDHE

FILE
FILE(WGEM)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Customers of Osage Co. Rural Water District 8 may resume normal use of their tap water after a boil water advisory was rescinded.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that it has rescinded a boil water advisory for the Osage Co. Rural Water District 8 public water supply system.

The advisory had been issued on Tuesday following a loss in pressure in the system. Failure to maintain adequate pressure could result in bacterial contamination.

KDHE noted that lab testing samples collected from the water district found no evidence of contamination and all other conditions that put the system at risk have since been resolved.

For more information about public water supply disruptions in Kansas, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Kenneth Harold Johnson
One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
Dispatchers say smoke was showing when crews arrived.
Eisenhower building evacuated following fire alarm
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat

Latest News

Patrick Mahomes visits with soldiers from Fort Riley on Aug. 17, 2023.
Fort Riley soldiers honored by Kansas City Chiefs during summer training camp
The Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L) in Manhattan, Kan., announced its first creative director and...
Museum of Art + Light announces first creative director, collections manager
Daniel Hesler
Downtown Topeka convenience store robbery lands one in jail a month later
FILE
100+ students set to become elementary teachers as K-State pilot program ends