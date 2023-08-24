Artificial intelligence policy outlines use within Kansas’ state government

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas took its first steps to gain some control over how artificial intelligence is used in the state government with the implementation of a new policy.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence Policy outlines how state agencies and employees can use AI without posing threats to security.

Chief Information Technology Officer Jeff Maxon says the policy frames AI as a guide, rather than an answer key.

“They cannot use it as a sole source of truth,” he says. “They need to edit and review whatever is generated in the policy. If they’re doing software development with it, they have to analyze the code in it before they put it into a production system. Make sure there’s no bugs in it. They can’t use it to impersonate somebody. So just some of those controls and and also make sure our vendors that may be using this technology are disclosing that to the state so we know what they’re doing. Make sure we have control over state data.”

Kansas officials have embraces AI but maintain that security is the top priority.

“The proverbial horses out of the barn,” says Maxon. “And so we have to sit there and look at embrace it and put guardrails in there because it is readily available technology that vendors are starting to use and employees are starting to find the benefits of it and wanting to lever so we had to kind of put some guardrails and some framework in place. So they can safely use it in a way that doesn’t introduce security risks to the state and affects citizens privacies.”

Maxon says AI can increase the productivity and efficiency of certain job functions.

“We do see it is really kind of a work productivity enhancer you know it’ll be another tool and tool belt so staffs,” he says. “Whether business units to ask for it, staffs really enhance what they’re doing to move a little bit quicker. You know, as we see the capabilities to help make this not make final decisions, but possibly help steer folks in the right direction.”

Despite AI gaining traction in the government sector, Maxon says state jobs are not on the chopping block.

“It’s just more of a shift in how we do work. It is not a replacement of work.”

