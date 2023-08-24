Allegations of racial discrimination at KCFD under investigation by U.S. Department of Justice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Claims of discrimination by a Kansas City Fire Department Battalion Chief are under investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice, KCTV learned Wednesday night.

An email from a spokesperson for the City confirmed an investigation was ongoing.

A lawsuit filed by 55-year-old Stephen M. Seals, a Batallion Chief at the Kansas City Fire Department, alleges discriminatory behavior within KCFD. The lawsuit said on Jan. 11, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice contacted Seals regarding their investigation into the KCFD.

“Specifically, the DOJ was investigating the work environment of African-American firefighters who were employed by Defendant,” the lawsuit reads, “including instances of race discrimination, hostile work environment, retaliation, the department’s hiring, promotional, and assignment processes, and its impact on African-American firefighters.”

While learning about the DOJ’s investigation into the KCFD, Seals was tasked as the Chief of Health, Wellness, and Safety. In that role, the lawsuit said Seals was responsible for creating and implementing schedules for blood draws, mapping out facilities where physicals could be conducted for employees and coordinating and scheduling all physical exams for KCFD personnel.

During this time period, Seals participated in the DOJ’s investigation into KCFD. According to the lawsuit, the KCFD promoted a “significantly younger and less-qualified African-American male” to the position Seals had applied to.

After being passed over for the promotion in April 2022, Seals said he reported to Deputy Chief James Dean a belief that he was not selected for the position due to his involvement in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion task forces within the KCFD. There, Seals said in numerous meetings attended he “identified discriminatory behavior within the department, including but not limited to African-American employees being treated differently than non-African-American employees in various ways.”

In August 2022, Seals told the city he was participating in a DOJ investigation and in September he was informed that the physical exams would be paused for approximately two weeks to allow for newly hired KCFD employees who would be attending the academy. Seals said that he believed after the holding period concluded, the process would restart and he would begin scheduling annual physicals again.

Instead, the lawsuit alleges that a list of personnel schedules for physicals -- including his own -- was shared via email with him at the end of October. Seals said KCFD had not notified him that his duties were being taken away.

In a November labor management meeting, Seals was asked to provide an update on physicals. Before he could respond, he was told the physicals were being handled by the Assistant to the Fire Chief/Human Resources Liason, a Caucasian female.

A Kansas City, Missouri, spokesperson confirmed the DOJ’s investigation and said the City was cooperating.

“The United States Department of Justice is conducting an investigation into the Kansas City Fire Department and the City of Kansas City is cooperating fully in the investigation,” Sherae Honeycutt, Press Secretary for the City said Wednesday.

“The Kansas City Fire Department is aware of the investigation by the Department of Justice and is cooperating fully with the investigation,” KCFD Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins said in a statement.

KCTV reached out to the DOJ with a request for comment but has not heard back. No further details into the DOJ’s probe are currently available.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.