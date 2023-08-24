100+ students set to become elementary teachers as K-State pilot program ends

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than 100 professionals are set to become elementary school teachers as a K-State pilot program in Southwest Kansas comes to a close.

Kansas State University announced on Thursday, Aug. 24, that its College of Education will launch a statewide program that has produced a more than 600% increase in the number of those who pursue education degrees at community colleges in the southwestern portion of the state.

K-State noted that the Kansas Statewide Teacher Education Pathway for Underserved and Place-bound students - KSTEP-Up - is a site-based teacher pathway program. The College of Education was awarded a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Dept. of Education in 2018 to fund the program with partners Seward Co. Community College and Liberal Public Schools USD 480.

The University indicated that it starts with a pathway program in high school and transitions students to the local community college where they earn an associate degree and then move seamlessly into online education courses through K-State. The program also provides a one-year residency in a school district that pushes toward a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

In 2018, K-State said 18 students - a mix of paraprofessionals, high school students and community college students - participated in the program. In 2023, there are 126 future teachers in Liberal who are preparing to become elementary classroom teachers.

“The results of KSTEP-Up in Liberal have demonstrated the power of partnerships,” said Debbie Mercer, dean of the College of Education. “We are grateful to everyone involved, and we’re also excited about replicating this exceptionally successful and innovative ‘grow your own’ program in communities interested in addressing teacher supply.”

Darin Workman, instructor in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Seward Co. Community College, explained that the program has benefitted all students interested in education.

“This has been a great program for our place-bound students,” Workman said. “We found out that this did not just help our traditional students, but it also helped our non-traditional students while they are working full-time jobs in the school system.”

K-State noted that co-principal investigators included Tonnie Martinez, assistant professor and coordinator of the Office of Innovation and Collaboration, and Todd Goodson, professor and chair of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

“It’s all about building relationships and ensuring a path for local future teachers,” Martinez said. “The students are always surprised that they can complete their bachelor’s degree online and complete their student teaching in local schools.”

Martinez noted that faculty and staff visited Liberal to share information about the program. Academic advisors also provided one-on-one advising sessions for traditional and non-traditional students to address questions and hear more about their dreams.

Goodson said the grant provided the chance for a proof of concept and now that the project in Liberal is coming to a close, other community colleges are eager to partner.

“We are working our way across the state to share the opportunities KSTEP-Up can provide for addressing teacher vacancies in local districts while growing student enrollment in community college education departments, Goodson said. “That’s a win for all of us.”

