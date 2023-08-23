Wednesday forecast: The heat wave continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We just have to get through 3 more days of extreme heat before we get cooler temperatures moving in for the weekend along with rain chances. The good news is (if there is any) due to lower humidity relatively speaking the probability of exceeding 120° for the heat index the rest of the week is very low but not impossible in a few spots again mainly along and east of HWY 75.

Taking Action:

As the heat wave continues, don’t let your guard down on remaining safe in the heat. Remember heat is the #1 weather related killer. Hydrate, adjust outdoor activities to limit the amount of time you are outside, keep your pets in mind. If you don’t have AC, spend some time in a place that does like the library, movie theater, friend’s house, cooling shelters, etc. It’s also important to find somewhere cool at night so your body is able to recover after the intense heat during the day. With rain chances returning Friday night through Sunday night at times there still remains uncertainty on specific details like timing. As of now Sunday morning looks to be the highest potential for rain to have an impact on outdoor activities but keep checking back for updates as we get closer.

There is high confidence in the overall weather pattern of extreme heat the rest of the work week and cooling down this weekend. How cool it gets is the main uncertainty with one model keeping it hotter than the other model but we’re talking 90s not 100s so there will be relief. Otherwise in the short term it’s the amount of cloud cover that remains uncertain. The clouds we’re going to be getting today and even a little bit tomorrow will be the leftovers from tropical storm system Harold in Texas.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 66.....Record highs the rest of the work week: 105, 110, 109 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs will range from upper 90s to around 104°. Heat index 105°-115°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to around 80°. Winds S around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs will be around 105° with heat indices 107°-110°. Winds SW 5-10 mph.

Friday will be slightly cooler due to the humidity increasing slightly but heat indices should be similar to Thursday. This will lead to the chance for rain returning Friday night. Some models indicate rain could begin as early as sunset while other models have it starting after midnight so this will be something to keep an eye on especially for any Friday evening plans you have on if you need to take the umbrella or not.

Regardless of when rain begins Friday night, Saturday is expected to stay dry with highs in the 90s before cooling down even more Sunday. Sunday’s high will depend on rainfall on how widespread and how long rain will last. It is worth noting one of the models is indicating a moderate rain all day while the other model has it more hit and miss and only in the early morning hours.

Once again any rain that is in the area Sunday and Sunday night will be gone by Monday morning which looks to set up a mainly dry work week to end August. While highs don’t look to heat back up to this week’s levels there is a possibility of highs hotter than the current forecast indicates especially Wednesday.

As for the storms at times over the weekend, the severe weather threat doesn’t look to be too high but still something to monitor in the coming days.

