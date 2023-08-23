Washburn students discover Topeka offerings during 8th annual ‘Market Daze’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University held another event to get students acclimated to life on campus.

The Memorial Student Union hosted its 8th annual Market Daze outside its doors. Topeka vendors bring their wares onto campus as students get some free stuff, and an idea of what they can find in the Capital City.

“All the new students can see what Topeka has to offer outside of our family and community here at Washburn,” Memorial Union Director Becky Bolte said.

“It’s a really fun experience,” Memorial Union Marketing Intern Breauna Jewell said. “It lets you get more social with the other students and the vendors here at Market Daze, just getting out there and having some fun.”

This year’s market featured over 40 vendors.

