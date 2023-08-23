Topeka residents brave the heat to enjoy free entertainment at Live at Lunch

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka residents braved the heat to enjoy music at Live at Lunch at Evergy Plaza.

Evergy Plaza hosted its weekly Live at Lunch on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 23, featuring the “Basement Melons” providing fun music for the audience while they cooled off in the shade and the kids played in the splash pad, but the reason these Kansans were outside in the scorching heat was because of free entertainment.

”We always try to find something to do because the last thing I want to hear is ‘I am bored’,” said Kimberly Pope. “I wouldn’t want it any other way on this sort of a day to have someplace to go. where it doesn’t cost to go and they can get just as wet and have just as much fun.”

The next Live at Lunch entertainment on Wednesday, Aug. 30, is called “Seek the Kingdom.”

