Topeka Mayor discusses challenges in addressing homelessness

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The issue of homelessness holds a lot of nuances that make solutions difficult, says Mayor Mike Padilla.

As the City of Topeka continues to take steps to address it, Padilla visited Eye on NE Kansas to explore some of the challenges, and why concerns seem to have risen recently.

Padilla says, coming out the pandemic, inflation has contributed to increased financial difficulties for many people. In addition, he said more older people are finding themselves struggling, leading to a “graying” of the homeless population.

Various groups recently have held meetings, outreach and informational efforts. The Shawnee Co. Commission is considering a pair of resolutions to address unleashed pets and camping on county-owned property. Tuesday night, the city’s governing body held an open discussion on ordinance changes they may consider.

Padilla says any regulations must be carefully considered because legal precedents exist on what can and cannot be prohibited. He also said suggestions like a “tiny house” community and low-barrier shelter can raise new concerns for health and safety.

The City does not yet have any formal proposals on the agenda for changing ordinances. They previously hired a consultant to assist with discussions on the topic.

