Topeka man arrested for stabbing in Shawnee County

A Topeka man has been arrested for a stabbing in Shawnee County.
A Topeka man has been arrested for a stabbing in Shawnee County.(MGN)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for a stabbing in Shawnee County.

Topeka Police Department officials said around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, officers responded to a reported stabbing at 1st St. and Topeka Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found a person who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and they were later transported to a local hospital by AMR to be treated.

TPD officials indicated that as a result of the investigation, Kenneth H. Johnson, 46, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Aggravated battery

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
John Mims & Misty Ortega
Two Topeka residents arrested following narcotics search warrant

Latest News

Eric McHenry and Tim Bascom discuss the 12th annual Kansas Book Festival, coming up Sept. 16 at...
Kansas Book Festival ready to write next chapter
Eric McHenry and Tim Bascom discuss the 12th annual Kansas Book Festival, coming up Sept. 16 at...
Kansas Book Festival ready to write next chapter
Live at Five
Live at Five
KU football hosts first-ever kickoff party
KU Kickoff at Corinth Square canceled due to excessive heat
Mayor Mike Padilla discusses why addressing homelessness is complicated.
Topeka Mayor discusses challenges in addressing homelessness