Topeka man arrested for stabbing in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been arrested for a stabbing in Shawnee County.

Topeka Police Department officials said around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, officers responded to a reported stabbing at 1st St. and Topeka Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found a person who was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries and they were later transported to a local hospital by AMR to be treated.

TPD officials indicated that as a result of the investigation, Kenneth H. Johnson, 46, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Aggravated battery

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.