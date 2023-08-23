Topeka leaders look for solutions to concerns surrounding unhoused community

By Callie Holthaus
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka leaders are looking for solutions to address growing concerns surrounding the city’s unhoused community.

At Tuesday’s meeting, city council members heard four proposed amendments to Topeka’s camping ordinance.

Proposals have been made for a range of options, like banning camping in established neighborhoods, limiting camping hours and restricting the number of days a person can camp in an area.

However, the fourth and final proposal received the most attention. It suggests banning camping within a certain distance of trails and sidewalks.

Mayor Padilla voiced favor for progressing exists efforts to address concerns regarding the unhoused population.

Amending Topeka’s camping ordinance was a non-action item on Tuesday’s agenda, so councilmembers didn’t actually motion to change anything.

