Police search for man who exposed himself in Manhattan Walmart

FILE - (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
FILE - (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 9:36 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who recently exposed himself in Walmart.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, law enforcement officials were called to the Manhattan Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, employees reported that an unknown male had exposed himself inside the superstore.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Authorities announce the discovery of a missing Geary County man’s remains
Jasmine Wills, Timothy Rudick
2 arrested after traffic stop with bicycles leads one to return with a weapon
Pacey Nathaniel Staines
Geary County officials announce missing person search
FILE
Cooling centers open around Northeast Kansas to combat excessive heat
Surveillance video showed when police searched the home of 98-year-old Marion County Record...
Family exploring legal action in death of 98-year-old Marion County Record publisher

Latest News

FILE
Investigation into stolen catalytic converter leads to arrest of 2 in Manhattan
The drought declaration for Kansas is updated on Aug. 15, 2023.
Drought conditions aggravated in most of Kansas as western portion sees relief
No serious injuries were reported In a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at S.W. 22nd Park...
Crash shuts down intersection south of Washburn University
Firefighters help keep 250 pigs cool after a truck breaks down on Aug. 22, 2023.
Firefighters help 250 pigs keep cool after semi-truck breaks down on I-70