Police search for man who exposed himself in Manhattan Walmart

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are searching for a man who recently exposed himself in Walmart.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, law enforcement officials were called to the Manhattan Walmart in the 100 block of Bluemont Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, employees reported that an unknown male had exposed himself inside the superstore.

Anyone with information about the incident should report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

