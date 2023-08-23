One taken into custody after woman stabbed near Topeka railyard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was taken into custody after a woman was stabbed near a railyard in Topeka.
Just after 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the area of 1st St. and I-70 with reports of a stabbing.
13 NEWS crews on the scene did observe one person being taken into custody while a woman was treated by AMR. The ambulance was seen leaving for a local hospital with the victim in the back.
Officials at the scene told 13 NEWS that a crime scene has not yet been established. They also said the woman’s injuries were non-life-threatening. The investigation remains ongoing.
TPD noted that no formal arrests have been made yet and no further information has been released.
