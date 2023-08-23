Nearly 1,700 without power near Manhattan

ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Kansans are without power near Manhattan.

Evergy reports outages for about 1,680 people in the are east of Tuttle Creek Lake, covering multiple towns including St. George and Westmoreland.

Evergy’s Outage Map doesn’t yet report a cause or a timeline for restoration. 13 NEWS has reached out to Evergy for further details.

