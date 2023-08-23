Nearly 1,700 without power near Manhattan

Power lines
Power lines(WILX)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. GEORGE, Kan. (WIBW) - Hundreds of Kansans are without power near Manhattan.

Evergy reports outages for about 1,680 people in the are east of Tuttle Creek Lake, covering multiple towns including St. George and Westmoreland.

Evergy’s Outage Map doesn’t yet report a cause or a timeline for restoration. 13 NEWS has reached out to Evergy for further details.

